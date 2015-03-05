By Alister Doyle
India, Bangladesh and China are
most at risk from river floods, with an increasing number of
people threatened because of climate change and economic growth
in low-lying regions, a study said on Thursday.
The U.S.-based World Resources Institute think-tank and four
Dutch research groups estimated that some 21 million people
worldwide were affected by river flooding in a typical year.
"That number could increase to 54 million in 2030 due to
climate change and socio-economic development," their report
said.
People living in 15 emerging nations, led by India,
Bangladesh, China, Vietnam and Pakistan, accounted for almost 80
percent of all those affected by floods in an average year, it
said. In India alone, almost five million people were at risk.
The United States had 167,000 people exposed to floods in a
average year, the most for any developed nation, putting it 18th
on a ranking of more than 160 nations.
The U.N. panel of climate scientists said last year that
global warming would lead to more risks of floods, heatwaves,
storms, downpours, landslides, air pollution, water scarcity,
sea level rise and storm surges.
Thursday's study estimated that $96 billion of annual global
gross domestic product was exposed to river floods every year,
led by India on $14 billion and Bangladesh on $5.4 billion. This
amount could rise to $521 billion by 2030. it said.
"There will be a huge increase in risk, especially in South
East Asia," Hessel Winsemius, an author of the study at Dutch
independent research institute Deltares, told Reuters.
Such flooding can also impact multinational companies which
spread their production capacity -- monsoon floods in Thailand
in 2011 killed more than 800 people and closed many factories --
including some making parts for firms such as Intel and Apple.
Many cities on flood plains were expected to expand in
coming years, putting more people and businesses at risk.
Multinational companies should think more about flood risks,
including back-up suppliers or insurance from vulnerable areas.
Developing nations are working to adapt.
Thailand, for instance, is experimenting with floating homes
that can rise up above the waters on pontoons filled with
styrofoam.
