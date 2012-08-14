* Mammals dying off at "staggering rate" in forest remnants
* Brazil losses likely repeated in other tropical nations
* Carbon trading might make economic value clearer
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, Aug 14 Animals living in patches of
rainforest cut off from bigger expanses of jungle by farms,
roads or towns are dying off faster than previously thought,
according to an academic study published on Tuesday.
"We uncovered a staggering rate of local extinctions," the
British and Brazilian researchers wrote in the online science
journal PLOS ONE.
They visited 196 fragments of what was once a giant, intact
forest in eastern Brazil on the Atlantic coast, now broken up by
decades of deforestation to make way for agriculture.
Each isolated forest patch, ranging from less than the size
of a soccer pitch to more than 5,000 hectares (12,000 acres),
had on average only four of 18 types of the mammals the experts
surveyed, including howler monkeys and marmosets.
White-lipped peccaries, similar to pigs, "were completely
wiped out and jaguars, lowland tapirs, woolly spider monkeys and
giant anteaters were virtually extinct," the British and
Brazilian scientists said of their findings.
Normal estimates of declining wildlife numbers, based on the
size of isolated forest fragments, predicted higher survival
rates, it said. But they had underestimated continuing human
pressures such as hunting and fires.
"This is bad news for conservation," Professor Carlos Peres,
of Britain's University of East Anglia, told Reuters. Many
animals had vanished even in what seemed big areas of forest
with intact tree canopy, he said.
The rate of species loss in the area studied - the Atlantic
Forest region which covers 250,000 sq km (95,000 sq miles), the
size of Britain or the U.S. state of Michigan, was likely to be
mirrored in other countries such as Indonesia, Ghana or
Madagascar, Peres said.
PLEA FOR PARKS
The scientists urged better conservation. In Brazil, animals
survived best in five forest remnants that were protected as
parks. "This paper is a very big positive endorsement of more
protected areas," Peres said.
Measures to place an economic value on forests could help,
for instance by making them part of a fight against climate
change, he said.
Forests absorb carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas, as
they grow and release it when they burn or rot. Between 12 and
20 percent of man-made greenhouse gas emissions, most of which
come from burning fossil fuels, are caused by deforestation.
Almost 200 nations are looking into ways to protect forests
through a U.N. programme called REDD (Reducing Emissions from
Deforestation and forest Degradation) that would put a price on
carbon stored in trees in developing nations, for example by
bringing forests into carbon trading systems.
Peres said that "degradation" in U.N. jargon referred mainly
to logging but should be expanded to cover threats to wildlife.
"My mission is to put wildlife and biodiversity into that second
'D' of REDD," he said.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)