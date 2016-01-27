LONDON, Jan 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - New advanced
satellite maps of tropical countries reveal that more than 90
percent of recent tree cover loss took place in natural forests
rather than plantations, threatening ecosystems and
biodiversity, research shows.
The maps mark a breakthrough in forest monitoring that
allows researchers to distinguish between natural growth and oil
palm, rubber, timber and other plantations, according to
Transparent World, a Russian non-profit, and the U.S.-based
World Resources Institute (WRI).
The data found that in Brazil, Colombia, Liberia and Peru,
more than 90 percent of tree cover lost in 2013 and 2014 was
natural forest, they said.
"It's surprising and a little bit disturbing and shows us
how much is at stake in those four countries, where most of the
forest being lost is natural," Rachael Petersen, WRI analyst,
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Wednesday.
"It should make us a little bit concerned about how
plantations expand onto natural forest in those countries in the
future," she said.
A measure of tree cover loss includes human-driven
deforestation, the harvest of trees on plantations, forest fires
and tree mortality due to disease and other natural causes.
Natural forests provide climate, water and biodiversity
benefits that oil palm, rubber, timber and other man-made
plantations, especially in the tropics, do not, Petersen said.
A natural forest is a complex, self-regenerating system with
a microclimate and wide variety of plants and animals, while
plantations tend to grow a single species and require ongoing
intervention such as fertilization and pesticides, experts say.
Tree plantations comprise 7 percent of the world's forest
cover, researchers said. The maps covered 45.8 million hectares
of plantations in Brazil, Cambodia, Colombia, Indonesia,
Liberia, Malaysia and Peru.
Plantations cover almost a third of the land area in
Malaysia and 13 percent of the land in Indonesia. Most are oil
palm plantations, followed by rubber.
Malaysia and Indonesia are the world's top palm oil
producers.
In Peru, where plantations cover just 0.1 percent of the
land, more than 5,000 hectares of natural forest was lost to
make way for plantations in the last 15 years, the researchers
said.
(Reporting by Magdalena Mis, Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst. Please
credit Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson
Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
corruption and climate change. Visit news.trust.org)