* 106 people killed in 2011, almost double the 2009 toll
* Culture of impunity means few convictions made
* Global grab for land and forests becoming more violent
By Maria Golovnina
LONDON, June 19 At least one person is being
killed in an environmental dispute around the world each week as
the battle for land, natural resources and forests becomes
increasingly violent, a report said on Tuesday.
Global Witness, a human rights group focused on the
exploitation of natural resources, said at least 106 people were
killed in 2011 alone, nearly twice the death toll in 2009, in
targeted attacks and clashes in resource-rich countries such as
Brazil, Indonesia and Peru.
A total of 711 people were killed from 2002 to 2011 in such
disputes, or more than one a week, it added, saying a culture of
impunity pervaded which meant few convictions were made.
"It is a well-known paradox that many of the world's poorest
countries are home to the resources that drive the global
economy," the report said. "Now, as the race to secure access to
these resources intensifies, it is poor people and activists who
increasingly find themselves in the firing line."
Natural resources deals were often agreed in secret between
officials, political elites and companies, the report said,
leaving people who lived off the land or forests affected
without any rights or say in the process.
Those who did try to speak out were often punished with
violence, forced evictions or killings.
"Killings took a variety of forms - including clashes
between communities and state security forces, disappearances
followed by confirmed deaths, deaths in custody, or one-off or
multiple targeted assassinations," the report said.
FIERCE COMPETITION FOR RESOURCES
The countries with the highest numbers of reported killings
were Brazil, Peru, Colombia and the Philippines, where more than
one murder per week took place, Global Witness said.
"Global Witness believes that these trends are symptomatic
of the increasingly fierce competition for resources, and the
brutality and injustice that come with it," it added.
"Land and forests are used for a range of purposes including
intensive agriculture, mining, plantations, logging operations,
urban expansion or hydropower projects."
In one case described in the report, Eliezer "Boy" Billanes,
a community leader in the Philippines who campaigned against
a new copper and gold mining project, was shot dead by two
unidentified men riding a motorcycle whilst buying a newspaper.
His killing, in 2009, took place a few weeks after he
reported being threatened by military forces in the area.
In another case - in April of this year - Chut Wutty, a
Cambodian environmental activist, was shot dead by members of
the Cambodian Military Police while carrying out field research
into illegal logging and land seizures.
Global Witness said a government inquiry into his death was
opened and closed within three days. It failed to address how or
why he was killed, while banning anyone else from investigating
the sell-off of the country's natural resources, the report
said.
"If this problem is not addressed urgently, it is likely to
get worse, particularly as we can expect more investments in
countries with weak rule of law and land tenure rights," Global
Witness said. "This will mean more violent conflict over
investment projects and disputes over land ownership, with
potentially tragic consequences."
(Reporting By Maria Golovnina; Editing by Andrew Osborn)