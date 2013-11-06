GENEVA Nov 6 Atmospheric volumes of greenhouse gases blamed for climate change hit a new record in 2012, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said in its annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin on Wednesday.

"For all these major greenhouse gases the concentrations are reaching once again record levels," WMO Secretary-General Michel Jarraud told a news conference in Geneva. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)