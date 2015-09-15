* Land degradation causes damage of $6.3-$10.6 trillion
* Damage to land can spur migration, conflict- ELD
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, Sept 15 Land degradation, such as a spread
of deserts in parts of Africa, costs the world economy trillions
of dollars a year and may drive tens of millions of people from
their homes, a U.N.-backed study said on Tuesday.
Worldwide, about 52 percent of farmland is already damaged,
according to the report by The Economics of Land Degradation
(ELD), compiled by 30 research groups around the world.
It estimated that land degradation worldwide cost between
$6.3 trillion and $10.6 trillion a year in lost benefits such as
production of food, timber, medicines, fresh water, cycling of
nutrients or absorption of greenhouse gases.
"One third of the world is vulnerable to land degradation;
one third of Africa is threatened by desertification," it said.
Such degradation, including from clearance of tropical
forests, pollution and over-grazing "can also lead to
transboundary migration, and eventually create regional
conflicts", it said.
The report cited a 2012 U.N. finding that up to 50 million
people could be forced to seek new homes and livelihoods within
a decade because of desertification.
"Increased land degradation is also one of the factors that
can lead to migration and it is being exacerbated by climate
change," European Environment Commissioner Karmenu Vella said in
a statement about the report.
Zafar Adeel, director of the U.N. University's Institute for
Water, Environment and Health which contributed to the ELD
report, told Reuters that it was hard to pin down exact reasons
for migration, for instance refugees fleeing Syria for Europe.
"We now have multiple factors - social, conflict - as in the
case of Syria," he said.
In May, a study in the U.S. journal Proceedings of the
National Academy of Sciences highlighted the link between
drought, man-made climate change and conflict in Syria.
"Human-induced climate change made a multi-year drought the
most severe in the observed record," Colin Kelley of the
University of California, Santa Barbara, who led that Syria
study, told Reuters.
"The severity of this drought started a cascade of events,
namely an agricultural collapse, a mass migration of farming
families to the cities in Syria's west, and ultimately
conflict," he said.
Much of the estimated lost trillions of dollars from land
degradation in Tuesday's study falls outside conventional
measures of gross domestic product - such as "free" pollination
by insects or water purification by forests.
"We need to take a much broader approach to managing the
planet" including a price on natural services, Robert Costanza,
an author at the Australian National University, told Reuters.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Dominic Evans)