LONDON, Feb 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The majority of
the world's mangroves are managed by government agencies that
are too poorly equipped to protect them, according to a global
review of the forests known for their effectiveness in absorbing
carbon.
Four of the five countries with the largest mangrove areas
are middle income nations - Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico and
Nigeria - which lack the capacity to protect their millions of
hectares of mangrove forest, the Center for International
Forestry Research (CIFOR) said on Thursday.
Mangroves' management often falls under the jurisdiction of
multiple ministries, from forestry to fisheries, creating a maze
of vague responsibilities that deliver little protection on the
ground, the report said.
Global attention on mangroves has grown due to their
effectiveness in absorbing atmospheric carbon, one of the main
drivers of climate change, as well as sheltering fisheries and
protecting against coastal erosion.
Compounding the mangrove management problem is a lack of
clear or documented rights and incentives for the communities
living in the forests to use them sustainably, CIFOR said.
"Despite government intentions to manage them sustainably,
governance regimes are generally ineffective at conserving
mangroves because they generally fail to involve communities,"
said Steven Lawry, CIFOR's director of forests and governance
research.
Instead, the study recommends that governments support
existing community-based mangrove management programmes, which
allow locals to sustainably fish and harvest timber in forests.
POST-TSUNAMI SHIFT
Since the Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004, Thailand and
Indonesia have had the most successful mangrove rehabilitation
programs.
The tsunami marked the moment when many governments realised
the importance of mangroves as a "bioshield" that buffers
coastal communities from damage, said Mani Ram Banjade, a
researcher at CIFOR.
In Indonesia, home to more than one-fifth of the world's
mangrove forests, the government has been supporting community
projects, Banjade, who wrote the Indonesian section of the
report, said.
"People have a positive attitude to mangrove conservation,
so with a little bit of support from external agencies - in the
form of technical input or funding support - they're really
willing to contribute to mangrove rehabilitation efforts," he
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Although Indonesia is in favour of an approach that puts
communities in partnership with charities and government, the
situation remains mostly disjointed, said Banjade.
In protected coastal areas, where local communities are
banned form harvesting mangrove timber, the government must
understand that sustained conservation can only be achieved with
added financial incentives, he added.
As in Indonesia, most countries lack a coherent and
sustained policy on mangroves.
Only one country among those covered in the report, Mexico,
has passed laws specifically designed for the management of
mangrove forests.
Too often mangroves are caught in a middle-ground between
territorial forest and seas, leaving no government agency with
direct responsibility.
Government's can improve the situation by creating a
dedicated "mangrove agency," the report recommended, but it
should work to support local communities.
