WASHINGTON, Sept 8 Environmentalists sued the
Obama administration on Thursday seeking new federal
water-quality standards designed to protect marine life against
the corrosive effects of carbon emissions absorbed into the
ocean from the burning of fossil fuels.
The lawsuit, brought by the Arizona-based Center for the
Biological Diversity, accused the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency of failing to take action as required under the Clean
Water Act to stem the rising threat of ocean acidification.
Specifically, the lawsuit demands that water quality
criteria for measuring pollutants be updated by the EPA to
reflect the latest science showing carbon dioxide emissions are
altering the chemistry of oceans, making seawater increasingly
acidic.
The center said that water-quality standards as measured by
pH levels have not been revised in 40 years.
Ocean acidification, a side effect of fossil fuel combustion
driving global climate change, harms a wide range of marine
animals "by hindering their ability to build protective shells
and skeletons they need to survive and by disrupting metabolism
and critical biological functions," the lawsuit said.
According to the 12-page complaint, filed in U.S. District
Court in Washington, seawater today is 30 percent more acidic
than during the pre-industrial era, and this trend is occurring
more rapidly than it has over the past 300 million years.
"The EPA is ignoring the threat of ocean acidification, and
that's very dangerous," Emily Jeffers, a center attorney said in
a statement. "We need to act now to protect oysters, corals and
other marine animals."
The lawsuit cited instances of ocean acidification linked to
an oyster die-off in shellfish hatcheries in the Pacific
Northwest, and to severe erosion in the shells of tiny plankton
at the base of the marine food chain in waters off California.
The EPA in 2010 stated its intention to issue acidification
guidance to the states "pursuant to its duties under the Clean
Water Act," but has yet to do so, the lawsuit said. The agency
has likewise failed to act on a petition filed by the Center for
Biological Diversity in April 2013 seeking new standards
addressing the problem, according to the complaint.
The EPA has acknowledged the harm posed to marine life from
rising levels of carbon dioxide deposited in the ocean from
fossil fuel combustion. Dissolved in seawater, CO2 reacts to
form carbonic acid that stunts the ability of corals, shellfish
and some plankton to produce calcium carbonate, the EPA says on
a website about climate change.
The EPA cited research showing that 28 percent of all carbon
dioxide produced by the burning of fossil fuels over the past
250 years has been absorbed in the world's oceans.
