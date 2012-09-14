GENEVA, Sept 14 The hole in the ozone layer, the
earth's protective shield against ultraviolet rays, is expected
to be smaller this year over the Antarctic than last, showing
how a ban on harmful substances has stopped its depletion, the
United Nations said on Friday.
But the hole is probably larger than in 2010 and a complete
recovery is still a long way off.
The signing of the Montreal Protocol 25 years ago to phase
out chemicals that deplete the ozone layer has helped prevent
millions of cases of skin cancer and eye cataracts as well as
harmful effects on the environment, the U.N. weather agency
said.
"The temperature conditions and the extent of polar
stratospheric clouds so far this year indicate that the degree
of ozone loss will be smaller than in 2011 but probably somewhat
larger than in 2010," the World Meteorological Organization
(WMO) said in a statement.
The Antarctic ozone hole, which currently measures 19
million square kilometres, most likely would be smaller this
year than in the record year of 2006, it said. The annual
occurrence typically reaches its maximum surface area during
late September and maximum depth in early October.
But the banned chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), once used in
refrigerators and spray cans, have a long lifetime in the
atmosphere and it will take several decades before their
concentrations are back to pre-1980 levels, the WMO said.
The Montreal protocol has been a "great success", U.N.
weather agency expert Geir Braathen told a news briefing.
"This has prevented a major environmental disaster and
globally ozone depletion has levelled off. We haven't really
seen any kind of unequivocal ozone recovery yet," he said.
"Ozone depletion has stopped, levelled off," Braathen said.
In the Arctic stratosphere, there was record ozone loss in
spring of 2011, but it has returned to more normal conditions
this year, he said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay. Editing by Jane Merriman)