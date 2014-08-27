* Roads long enough to encircle Earth 600 times to be built
* Haphazard planning needs to stop - study
* Roads can help farms and protect environment
By Alister Doyle, Environment Correspondent
OSLO, Aug 27 New roads long enough to girdle the
Earth 600 times are expected to be built by 2050 and better
planning is needed to protect the environment while also raising
food production, a study showed on Wednesday.
The study in the journal Nature showed that roads can aid
farmers, especially in developing nations where food production
is held back by a lack of access to markets or to fertilisers
and other technologies.
But too often, new roads slice through remaining
wildernesses in the Amazon, New Guinea, Siberia or the Congo
Basin, which are home to valuable species of animals and plants
and help to slow climate change by storing greenhouse gases.
"While new roads can promote social and economic
development, they can also open a Pandora's box of environmental
problems," a team of scientists from Australia, Malaysia, the
United States, Britain and Costa Rica wrote in the study.
The report's maps showed that 12 percent of the world land
area could benefit from roads to help raise farm output with
little environmental damage, such as areas of India, central
Europe and Asia, North America and the Sahel in Africa.
New roads likely to be built by 2050 would total 250 million
kms (155 million miles), a 60 percent gain from 2010 and long
enough to encircle the planet more than 600 times, it said.
Lead author William Laurance, of James Cook University in
Australia, told Reuters the maps were "just a starting point"
for a wider debate about the economic impact of roads.
Many other local factors, such as keeping costs down by
taking the shortest route, usually determine routes. Shorter
roads also mean less pollution by vehicles.
"What we're attempting is to put road-building into a wider
context," Laurance said. "There are a lot of local factors that
will come into actual road planning -- but one of the things
that's been ignored so far is the 'big picture'."
ROADS HELP GDP
Many other studies have shown that roads boost growth. A
World Bank report this year about an expansion of the road
network in Brazil since the 1960s found that "roads are shown to
account for half of per capita GDP growth".
The maps tried to value the animals and plants in each
region and gauge the amount of carbon stored in vegetation, a
natural buffer against climate change. They also created an
index to value agricultural production.
Stephen Perz, an expert at the University of Florida, said
the quality of data available for creating such maps varied a
lot from country to country but that the study could help "a
broader effort to improve such maps".
"Governments routinely plan roads without adequate
consultation with local people and construction often goes ahead
with insufficient attention to minimizing the environmental
effects," he wrote in a comment in Nature.
For study: dx.doi.org/10.1038/nature13717
For maps: www.global-roadmap.org/
