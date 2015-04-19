* Waste totals 41.8 million tonnes in 2014, worth $52 bln
* Norway, Switzerland, Iceland top in per capita waste
* Less than a sixth of all e-waste recycled
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, April 19 The United States and China
contributed most to record mountains of electronic waste such as
cellphones, hair dryers and fridges in 2014 and less than a
sixth ended up recycled worldwide, a U.N. study said on Sunday.
Overall, 41.8 million tonnes of "e-waste" -- defined as any
device with an electric cord or battery -- were dumped around
the globe in 2014 and only an estimated 6.5 million tonnes were
taken for recycling, the United Nations University (UNU) said.
"Worldwide, e-waste constitutes a valuable 'urban mine', a
large potential reservoir of recyclable materials," said David
Malone, the U.N. under-secretary-general and rector of UNU.
The report estimated that the discarded materials, including
gold, silver, iron and copper, was worth some $52 billion.
The United States led e-waste dumping with 7.1 million
tonnes in 2014, ahead of China on 6.0 million and followed by
Japan, Germany and India, it said.
The United States, where individual states run e-waste laws,
reported collection of 1 million tonnes for 2012 while China
said it collected 1.3 million tonnes of equipment such as TVs,
refrigerators and laptops in 2013.
Norway led per capita waste generation, with 28 kg (62 lbs)
dumped per inhabitant, followed by Switzerland, Iceland, Denmark
and Britain. On that ranking, the United States was ninth and
China was not among a list of the top 40.
Researchers said that in many case it made economic sense to
recover metals that included 16.5 million tonnes of iron, 1.9
million tonnes of copper as well as 300 tonnes of gold.
The gold alone was valued at $11.2 billion, with the
precious metal used in devices because it is a good,
non-corrosive conductor of electricity.
"At the same time, the hazardous content of e-waste
constitute a 'toxic mine' that must be managed with extreme
care," said Malone, referring to components such as lead and
mercury which are found on some discarded devices.
Global volumes of e-waste were likely to rise by more than
20 percent to 50 million tonnes in 2018, driven by rising sales
and shorter lifetimes of electronic equipment, the report said.
Ruediger Kuehr, one of the authors of the report, said many
people were aware of the global problem of waste but often left
ageing toys or cellphones in drawers or cellars at home. "People
don't see it as an issue in their own households," he said.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Crispian Balmer)