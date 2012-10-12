UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON Oct 12 Environmental Recycling Technologies PLC : * Reached agreement on terms of a debt restructuring and debt-for-equity
transaction * Agreed to issue 225,241,928 new ordinary shares of 2.5P each to third party
lenders
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts