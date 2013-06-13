June 13 Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc, the
parent of the largest U.S. provider of ambulance services
formerly known as Emergency Medical Services Corp (EMSC), filed
with regulators to raise up to $100 million in an initial public
offering of common stock.
Reuters reported in April that EMSC had selected banks to
lead a $750 million initial public offering.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is a placeholder used to calculate registration
fees. The final amount can be different.
The company changed its name to Envision Healthcare Corp in
June.
The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company is backed by
private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC and markets its
service under the EmCare and AMR brands.
EMSC was founded in 2005 when Canadian private equity firm
Onex Corp acquired medical transportation company
American Medical Response and physicians services provider
EmCare and merged the two. EMSC went public that same year.
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice took the company private in 2011
for $2.9 billion. It also assumed $300 million of the company's
debt.
The IPO filing did not reveal how many shares the company
would be offering or their expected price.
A number of private equity firms like Blackstone Group LP
, Apollo Global Management LLC and KKR & Co LP
have been taking advantage of a stock market rally and
record-low interest rates in the debt markets to exit key
investments.
Envision Healthcare, which has more than 20,000 affiliated
clinicians in the Unites States, generated revenue of $3.3
billion in 2012, according to the IPO filing. ()
Goldman Sachs, Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch and Citigroup
are acting as lead underwriters to the offering.