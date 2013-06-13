June 13 Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc, the parent of the largest U.S. provider of ambulance services formerly known as Emergency Medical Services Corp (EMSC), filed with regulators to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

Reuters reported in April that EMSC had selected banks to lead a $750 million initial public offering.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is a placeholder used to calculate registration fees. The final amount can be different.

The company changed its name to Envision Healthcare Corp in June.

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company is backed by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC and markets its service under the EmCare and AMR brands.

EMSC was founded in 2005 when Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp acquired medical transportation company American Medical Response and physicians services provider EmCare and merged the two. EMSC went public that same year.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice took the company private in 2011 for $2.9 billion. It also assumed $300 million of the company's debt.

The IPO filing did not reveal how many shares the company would be offering or their expected price.

A number of private equity firms like Blackstone Group LP , Apollo Global Management LLC and KKR & Co LP have been taking advantage of a stock market rally and record-low interest rates in the debt markets to exit key investments.

Envision Healthcare, which has more than 20,000 affiliated clinicians in the Unites States, generated revenue of $3.3 billion in 2012, according to the IPO filing. ()

Goldman Sachs, Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch and Citigroup are acting as lead underwriters to the offering.