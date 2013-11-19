BRIEF-Red rock resorts says Station Casinos unit entered 2nd loan modification agreement
* Red Rock Resorts-on March 3 unit of station casinos llc entered second loan modification agreement with respect to credit agreement dated June 16,2011
Nov 19 EnWave Corp : * Announces best efforts private placement * Says entered into agreement with raymond james to undertake private placement
of common shares for gross proceeds between $7.5 million-$10.0 million * Says entered into agreement with raymond james on behalf of syndicate of
agents comprised of Raymond James and cibc * Says the net proceeds from the offering shall be used to finance the
production of several radiant energy vacuum machines * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* SM Energy-on March 4,co,Venado entered into amendment to purchase agreement that extended closing date specified in purchase agreement to March 15,2017 Source text - http://bit.ly/2lSmVNF Further company coverage:
