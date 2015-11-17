(Refiles to add dropped words "of diagnostics test" in
Nov 17 Enzo Biochem Inc :
* Announces New York state approval of its first assay based
on ampiprobetm platform aimed at providing affordable molecular
diagnostics in light of reimbursement pressure
* Says approval clears the way for Enzo to begin offering
this assay to the market on a national basis
* Enzo is currently working to expand product line of
Ampiprobe(TM) platform to such areas as hepatitis b virus and
hiv viral loads
