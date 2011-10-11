KUALA LUMPUR Oct 11 Malaysian construction-to-plantations conglomerate Sime Darby said on Tuesday it would not be required to make a mandatory offer for the remaining shares in property firm Eastern & Oriental Bhd it doesn't own, based on a finding by the market regulator.

Sime Darby had said in August it would buy 30 percent of E&O for 766 million ringgit ($245 million).

"It is the Securities Commission's findings that Sime Darby and (E&O shareholder) Terry Tham Ka Hon are not parties acting in concert and as such a mandatory offer obligation would not arise," Sime said in a stock exchange filing.

Both companies had earlier halted trading in their shares.

(Reporting by Liau Y-Sing)