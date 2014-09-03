SINGAPORE, Sept 3 Offshore support services company EOC Ltd has launched sale of shares worth S$214-S$254 million ($171 million - $203 million) for its secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing banking sources.

The company plans to sell up to 210 million shares, with each priced in the range of S$1.02-S$1.21, IFR said.

EOC, an associate company of Singapore-listed Ezra Holdings Ltd, is already listed in Oslo and will become the first company with dual listings in Norway and Singapore.

DBS is the sole global co-ordinator. DBS and OCBC are the joint bookrunners and underwriters. (1 US dollar = 1.2527 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Rujun Shen; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)