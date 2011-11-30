Nov 30 The chief executive of EOG Resources Inc (EOG.N) said preliminary testing of the company's oil shale acreage in Argentina has so far been very promising and the U.S. oil and gas company plans to drill its first well in coming weeks.

"From the preliminary testing, it looks pretty good," EOG CEO Mark Papa told Reuters on Wednesday at the Jefferies Energy Conference. "We think it could be bigger than the Eagle Ford" shale, in Texas.

EOG has about 100,000 acres in the Vaca Muerta shale basin, where Repsol's Argentine YPF SA (YPFD.BA) said it found nearly a billion barrels of oil and gas in the Neuquen province.

"The Vaca Muerta is at the top of every E&P company's list right now," Papa said.

Shares of EOG rose 5 percent to $103.25 in midday New York Stock Exchange trading. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)