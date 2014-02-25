Feb 25 Oversupply in the North American natural gas market is likely to persist for years, the chief executive officer of U.S. oil and gas company EOG Resources Inc told investors on a conference call on Tuesday.

"We won't drill any dry gas wells in North America during 2014 because we don't see a change in the gas oversupply picture until the 2017 to 2018 time frame," CEO Bill Thomas said on the call to discuss the company's fourth-quarter earnings.

Natural gas prices are likely to hover around $4.50 per million British thermal units this year and next, he said.