By Ernest Scheyder
WILLISTON, N.D. May 4 Oil and natural gas
producer EOG Resources Inc plans to begin fracking
hundreds of wells in North Dakota and Texas later this year if
oil prices stabilize around $65 per barrel, executives
said on Monday after reporting a better-than-expected adjusted
profit.
EOG was the latest major U.S. shale oil producer to peg
increased operations to a specific dollar amount, a positive
sign for an industry worried that last year's price drop would
permanently cripple growth.
Whiting Petroleum Corp said last week it would add
drilling rigs to its portfolio if crude prices rise to $70 per
barrel, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co told Reuters
last month it was considering adding new rigs this year as West
Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices rebound.
EOG, considered a leader in the U.S. shale oil industry, has
for months drilled new wells only to keep them idle by delaying
fracking, part of a strategy to hold back pumping some crude
after a roughly 40 percent drop in prices since last summer.
Crude prices have inched up in the past month.
EOG executives said Wall Street should expect the company's
2015 production to resemble the letter "U" - falling in the
first half of the year, then rebounding in the second half and
hitting double-digits by next year.
RESULTS BEAT
EOG posted a first-quarter net loss of $169.7 million, or 31
cents per share, in the first quarter compared with net income
of $660.9 million, or $1.21 per share, in the year-ago period.
Factoring in hedging gains and other one-time items, EOG
earned 3 cents per share.
By that measure, analysts expected earnings to break even,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It was the continuation of a theme for U.S. shale oil
producers, including Whiting and Hess Corp, who have
aggressively curtailed spending and relied in varying degrees on
hedges all quarter.
Production volumes rose 5 percent to 589,500 barrels of oil
equivalent per day.
EOG shares fell about 0.8 percent to $98.65 in after-hours
trading.
Elsewhere on Monday, EOG rival Anadarko Petroleum Co
reported record quarterly production, and Concho Resources Inc
raised its 2015 production outlook by 18 to 22 percent,
citing technological improvements, after a 50 percent cut to its
rig fleet.
