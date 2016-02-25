UPDATE 1-IranAir signs contract with ATR to buy 20 planes
LONDON, April 10 IranAir has signed a contract to buy 20 planes from turboprop maker ATR, Iranian deputy transport minister was quoted as saying on Monday.
HOUSTON Feb 25 Oil producer EOG Resources Inc posted a quarterly loss on Thursday and cut its capital budget in half in reaction to the plunge in crude oil prices .
The company posted a net loss of $284.3 million, or 52 cents per share, compared to a net income of $444.6 million, or 81 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Production fell 7 percent to 569,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).
Houston-based EOG said it will spend $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion this year, roughly half what it spent in 2015. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by David Gregorio)
(Adds company news items, futures) April 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points at 7,357 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Miner Anglo American said on Monday it would sell its Eskom-tied domestic thermal coal operations in South Africa to a unit of Seriti Resources Holdings for 2.3 billion rand ($166.43 million). * BARCLAY