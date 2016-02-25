HOUSTON Feb 25 Oil producer EOG Resources Inc posted a quarterly loss on Thursday and cut its capital budget in half in reaction to the plunge in crude oil prices .

The company posted a net loss of $284.3 million, or 52 cents per share, compared to a net income of $444.6 million, or 81 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Production fell 7 percent to 569,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

Houston-based EOG said it will spend $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion this year, roughly half what it spent in 2015. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by David Gregorio)