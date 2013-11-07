HOUSTON Nov 7 U.S. oil and gas company EOG Resources Inc said on Thursday it expects to spend more next year if crude prices stay near current levels, with additional money targeting wells in Texas and North Dakota.

"If oil prices stay where they are now, we will likely step up our capex over 2013 levels," Mark Papa, EOG's executive chairman told investors on the company's third-quarter earnings call.

In 2013, EOG expects to spend $7.2 billion.