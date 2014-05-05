HOUSTON May 5 EOG Resources Inc, an oil and gas company that drills for crude in shale, on Monday reported a 34 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by a surge in crude production.

Profit in the first quarter was $661 million, or $1.21 per share, up from $495 million, or 91 cents per share, in the same quarter a year earlier.

Oil and gas output for the total company increased 18 percent. Crude oil and condensate production rose 42 percent. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by David Gregorio)