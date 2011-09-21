* Another fracking controversy surfaces
By Anna Driver
HOUSTON, Sept 21 Fracking, the latest craze in
the quest to produce oil and gas, has been blamed for
environmental problems ranging from flammable tap water to
minor earthquakes. Now a new risk is emerging: sand mining.
To squeeze hydrocarbons out of shale through hydraulic
fracturing of the rock -- the process known as fracking --
producers need to pump an enormous amount of sand and other
materials into the ground.
Obtaining the sand for this requires removing the top layer
of earth over a sandstone deposit and using heavy equipment and
large amounts of water to produce the fine grains.
According to some environmentalists and residents of
affected areas, sand mining poses a threat to air and water
quality.
Facing a shortage of the sand needed in fracking, oil and
gas producer EOG Resources Inc (EOG.N) got into this mining
business to secure scare supplies and bring down costs.
But the company is facing big opposition to an operation
planned in North Texas.
"One of the big concerns is the impact on the air," said
Jessie Thomas-Blate of the conservation group American Rivers.
"Mining kicks up a lot of dust, and the people in the area can
breathe in that dust."
If inhaled, crystalline silica, a building block in
so-called frac sand, is a potential carcinogen and can cause
lung and other diseases, according to the U.S. Occupational
Safety and Health Administration.
The mining process can also cause erosion and run-off that
can fill nearby rivers with sediment, reducing oxygen levels
for fish and plants, Thomas-Blate said.
EOG has promised that it will use start-of-art emissions
equipment and that water for the project will come from wells
drilled below the region's drinking water aquifer.
"The plant is designed to meet all standards related to air
emissions as set forth by the Texas Commission on Environmental
Quality," the company said in a statement.
MINING GROWING
In a hydraulic fracturing job, a mix of water, sand and
other chemicals is injected into shale wells at very high
pressures. The process creates small fissures in the rock that
allow oil and gas to flow through the well.
EOG has one sand mine in Texas and one in Wisconsin. It
plans another in Texas and two more in Wisconsin.
Not everyone is happy.
"There are air quality concerns, concerns about water
quality and worries about truck traffic and its effect on the
roads," said Wylie Harris, a rancher whose property is less
than a mile from the North Texas site where EOG intends to
build.
The Cooke County mine still lacks a state air quality
permit that EOG needs before it can finish the project, and
county officials are asking for a hearing on the matter.
A meeting in August to discuss EOG's plans for the Cooke
County sand operation drew more than 500 residents, said Stan
Endres, city manager for Muenster, a town about 15 miles from
the site.
"The majority of people who are concerned are the people
that have property out there," Endres said. He is also
concerned that trucks hauling the sand away from the mine will
damage state and city roads at a time when budgets are tight.
To counter local criticism, EOG says its sand mine will
bring 40 permanent jobs and tax revenue to two counties in
North Texas, according to a fact sheet posted on the company's
website.
GOLD RUSH
The North American rush to produce crude oil and natural
gas from shale formations has driven up demand and prices for
frac sand.
"There's been a sand shortage in the U.S.," EOG Chief
Executive Officer Mark Papa told investors this month. "And so
those who have sand or have access to sand can pretty much
charge what they want for that sand."
The amount of industrial sand used in hydraulic fracturing
has quadrupled from 2000 to 2009, said Tom Dolley, mineral
commodity specialist at the U.S. Geological Survey.
The government estimates that 6.5 million metric tons of
sand were used in hydraulic fracturing in 2009 -- the latest
year figures were released -- and expects to find that amount
doubled in 2010.
Because the numbers are self-reported, Dolley said they
probably understate the industry's production and use of frac
sands.
"There really is a gold rush right now for this type of
material," he said.
As shale drilling becomes more complex and wells keep
getting bigger, the need for sand will only increase in the
United States and overseas.
"There may be a shortage for a long period of time," said
energy analyst Mike Breard of Hodges Capital Management in
Dallas.
