Nov 5 EOG Resources Inc, the largest oil
producer in the contiguous United States, said its three core
projects will continue to generate 100 percent rate of return if
oil prices stay close to $80 per barrel.
The comments in an earnings conference call on Wednesday
came a day after the company posted quarterly results that
widely beating Wall Street expectations.
The stock jumped 5.5 percent to $95.25 in early trade.
Oil prices have been steadily falling since June and are
down about 25 percent, and futures contracts traded at about $77
per barrel.
Even if oil prices fall to $40 per barrel, EOG Resources
would at least have a 10 percent rate of return, or a profit on
its investment, on its wells in the Eagle Ford, Bakken and
Delaware Basin formations, Chief Executive Officer Bill Thomas
said.
"We still expect to be a leader in organic growth, crude oil
growth next year," Thomas said.
At $80 oil, the company would have enough cash flow to
continue to develop the three formations, though it might cut
back in parts of the Permian and Barnett shales, Thomas said.
