Feb 24 EOG Resources Inc reported a fourth-quarter profit on Monday compared with a year-ago loss when the U.S. oil and gas company wrote down the value of some Canadian assets.

The Houston based oil and natural gas company had a profit of $580 million, or $2.12 per share, compared with a loss of $505 million, or $1.88 per share.

EOG said total company crude oil and condensate production rose 50 percent in the fourth quarter.