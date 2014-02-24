BRIEF-Greenbay Properties says concluded agreement to acquire Locaviseu
* Resilient And Greenbay Have Concluded A Binding Agreement To Acquire Locaviseu - Sociedade De Gestao De Imoveis, S.A
Feb 24 EOG Resources Inc reported a fourth-quarter profit on Monday compared with a year-ago loss when the U.S. oil and gas company wrote down the value of some Canadian assets.
The Houston based oil and natural gas company had a profit of $580 million, or $2.12 per share, compared with a loss of $505 million, or $1.88 per share.
EOG said total company crude oil and condensate production rose 50 percent in the fourth quarter.
* Resilient And Greenbay Have Concluded A Binding Agreement To Acquire Locaviseu - Sociedade De Gestao De Imoveis, S.A
* Global lead market deficit deepens to 15,000 T in Jan - ILZSG
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises