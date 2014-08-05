(Adds earnings comparisons, stock)
Aug 5 EOG Resources Inc posted a
better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as oil
production jumped at its shale holdings across Texas and North
Dakota.
The company posted net income of $706.4 million, or $1.29
per share, compared with $659.7 million, or $1.21 per share, in
the year-ago period.
Excluding a $229.3 million loss on natural gas and oil
derivatives and other one-time items, EOG earned $1.45 per share
during the quarter.
By that measure, analysts expected earnings of $1.37 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it sold 591,000 barrels of oil equivalent
per day in the quarter, a 17 percent increase from the same
period last year.
Much of the jump was in the company's holdings in the Eagle
Ford and Permian shale formations of Texas, as well as the
Bakken shale formation of North Dakota.
EOG raised its quarterly dividend by 34 percent to 16.8
cents, payable Oct. 31 to shareholders of record by Oct. 17.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese and Andre
Grenon)