JOHANNESBURG, March 12 EOH Holdings Ltd : * Says PAT For Six Months Ended Jan 31 Increased 49.4 pct To R244 mln * Says six months ended 31 january 2014 revenue increased 38.4 pct to R3.308 bln * Says six months ended 31 january 2014 HEPS increased 33.9 pct to 229.6 cents * Says will increase its revenue from all areas of the public sector * Will continue foray into Africa, plans to derive more revenue from countries outside of South Africa