FRANKFURT Nov 25 German utility E.ON
has renewed the mandates of investment banks and lawyers to help
to protect it from potential hostile takeovers, it said on
Friday.
E.ON has come under pressure from investors since the
spin-off of Uniper, comprising conventional power
generation and energy trading assets.
The move, which left E.ON with its more profitable networks,
renewable energy and retail operations, has failed to lift a
discount on its stock, mainly because a capital increase is
widely expected to fund the storage of radioactive waste.
E.ON's shares have lost about two thirds of their value
since Germany's decision to phase out nuclear energy after
Japan's Fukushima disaster in 2011, giving the company a current
market capitalisation of only 12 billion euros ($12.7 billion).
"Every listed company has defence advisers, whose mandates
usually run for several years. Such mandates expired and have
been renegotiated and renewed," a company spokesman said on
Friday, adding that there is no specific threat at the moment.
Weekly magazine Der Spiegel reported earlier that E.ON Chief
Executive Johannes Teyssen had brought in advisers after a drop
in the company's share price.
Hedge fund Knight Vinke, an E.ON shareholder that has not
reported the size of its stake because it is below a 3 percent
disclosure threshold, has been a vocal advocate for a spin-off
of the utility's regulated network business, which E.ON has
declared to be a part of its core business.
