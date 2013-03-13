* Westfalen Weser, Mitte sales to close in 2013 or 2014
* Expects all three deals to be worth more than 2 bln eur
* Swings to net profit of 2.22 bln eur vs 2011 net loss
* Shares down 0.2 pct
By Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff
DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 13 E.ON
said it wanted to close the sale of its stake in uranium
enrichment firm Urenco this year or next, as part of a drive to
shed assets and cut its massive debts.
The utility, hit by Germany's decision to pull out of
nuclear power, stagnating energy demand in Europe and high
borrowings, plans to offload up to 20 billion euros worth of
operations, including non-core nuclear businesses.
It has sold assets worth about 17 billion euros so far and
at the end of December had debt of 35.9 billion euros.
E.ON and peer RWE each hold a third of Urenco
while the Netherlands and Britain share the remaining stake in
the company, which enriches uranium into nuclear fuel sold to
power stations.
E.ON's Chief Financial Officer Marcus Schenck put the book
value of the company's stake at a "high double digit million
euro amount".
Market estimates of the value of the whole of Urenco differ
widely between 2.5 billion euros and 10 billion euros ($3.3-13
billion),
Germany's top utility also said it was planning to close the
sale of its regional units E.ON Westfalen Weser and E.ON Mitte
in either 2013 or 2014, adding that the three transactions would
have a total value of more than 2 billion euros.
STAGNATING DEMAND
Faced with lacklustre demand and low power prices, European
utilities are being forced to close down loss-making power
plants built before the recession and stagnating population
growth put a damper on energy consumption in Europe.
Total primary energy demand in the European Union is
expected to decline by 2 percent in 2010-2015, the International
Energy Agency (IEA) estimates, compared with a 10 percent rise
globally.
Germany's nuclear exit as well as pricey gas contracts -
forcing the group to pay for gas at higher price that it can
sell it for - pushed E.ON deep into the red in 2011, when it
posted a net loss of 2.22 billion euros.
Through successful contract negotiations with suppliers and
the absence of charges last year, the group swung to a net
profit of 2.22 billion euros in 2012.
"E.ON has come back to profit, which is good news. Nice
profits usually suggest a healthy dividend," a Frankfurt-based
trader said.
E.ON confirmed it would propose a dividend of 1.10 euros per
share for 2012.
At 1600 GMT, shares in the group were down 0.2 percent.