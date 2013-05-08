FRANKFURT May 8 E.ON expects to sell its stakes in two regional units this year rather than next, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

Speaking in a conference call with analysts, Marcus Schenck said he expected to sell E.ON's 63-percent stake in E.ON Westfalen Weser in mid-2013, adding that E.ON Mitte, in which E.ON owns 73 percent, would be sold a few months later.

In March, E.ON said it expected the two stakes to be sold either 2013 or 2014.

E.ON aims to raise more than 2 billion ($2.6 billion) euros by selling its stakes in Westfalen Weser, Mitte as well as its 16.7 percent stake in uranium enrichment company Urenco. ($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)