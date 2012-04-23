FRANKFURT, April 23 E.ON, Germany's
top utility, may join forces with Eike Batista to produce gas in
northern Brazil after companies owned by the Brazilian
billionaire found significant amounts of gas in the region, a
German newspaper said.
"We will look at Eike Batista's invitation to see whether we
can work together on this field as well as an additional
activity," Financial Times Deutschland quoted E.ON Chief
Executive Johannes Teyssen as saying in its Monday edition.
Earlier this year, E.ON said it would team up with Batista
to build the largest privately-held network of power plants in
Brazil, as it bets on emerging markets amid stagnant growth in
Europe.
As part of the deal, it paid 850 million reais ($452
million) for a 10 percent stake in Batista-controlled MPX
Energia, while MPX would benefit from E.ON's
expertise in renewable energy.
Teyssen told FT Deutschland the gas in northern Brazil would
be turned into power by a plant in the region that E.ON and MPX
are set to build, adding contracts were signed in Duesseldorf,
Germany last week.
The two companies' joint venture has no plans to build
nuclear power plants, the newspaper said.
($1 = 1.8798 Brazilian reals)
