UPDATE 1-Aluminium producers seek 42 pct hike in Q2 premium from Japan buyers-sources
* Japanese buyers aim at around $120-125/T (Adds details and quotes)
FRANKFURT, July 16 E.ON Chief Financial Officer Marcus Schenck will leave his post at Germany's largest utility and return to Goldman Sachs, his former employer, Germany's manager magazin reported, citing supervisory board sources.
The report said Schenck, whose contract ends at the end of 2014, would leave the company at the end of the year at the latest and that he would be succeeded by Klaus Schaefer, head of E.ON Global Commodities.
E.ON and Goldman Sachs both declined to comment.
* Japanese buyers aim at around $120-125/T (Adds details and quotes)
MANILA, March 8 The Philippines embassy in Washington has chided broadcaster CBS Corp and demanded "corrective actions" against what it said was a trailer of drama "Madam Secretary" that featured a Philippine president making inappropriate advances on a minister.
* Yintech reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 unaudited financial results