FRANKFURT, July 27 E.ON suffered a setback in its plans to build a coal-fired plant in Chile as an amicable settlement with opponents of the $5 billion project failed.

A spokesman for E.ON said on Friday that Germany's largest utility was now awaiting a final decision by Chile's highest court.

"A decision has not been made yet. We are confident that the existing building permit will remain valid," he added.

Daily newspaper Financial Times Deutschland earlier reported the settlement had failed, adding a final decision by the court was expected in August.

Plans by E.ON and Brazilian power generator MPX Energia SA to build a coal-fired plant in Castilla, Chile have drawn protests by local residents who say the plant's emissions will harm air quality and pollute pristine landscapes.

The 2,100 megawatt plant, which is being developed in a joint-venture between MPX and E.ON, is seen as crucial to helping world number one copper producer Chile meet growing energy needs. The project is also vital for E.ON's expansion strategy in fast-growing markets as the group faces stagnating energy demand in Europe.

MPX has said in the past it could opt to submit a smaller power project if Chile's supreme court rules against the plant.

E.ON and MPX in January announced plans to team up to build the largest privately held network of power plants in Brazil, betting on emerging markets amid stagnant growth in Europe.

The deal gives E.ON access to Latin America's biggest economy, where electricity demand is growing at a rate of almost 5 percent a year -- or 10 times faster than in Germany.

German utilities, including E.ON and RWE AG, have been hit by Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to scrap nuclear power production permanently after last year's earthquake and radiation leaks from the Fukushima nuclear plant in Japan. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by Keiron Henderson)