FRANKFURT Aug 5 A German regulator is urging
authorities to postpone plans to retire four coal-fired power
plants operated by E.ON (EONGn.DE) to make up for capacity lost
due to the nuclear phase out, a German paper reported.
Federal Network Agency chief Matthias Kurth wrote to North
Rhine-Westphalia's (NRW) premier Hannelore Kraft, asking her to
delay the shutdown of four coal-fired units in the regional
state planned for end-2012, Financial Times Deutschland said on
Friday.
"We think this is sensible given the limited power plant
capacity following the (nuclear) moratorium," an agency
spokeswoman told the German business daily.
Germany shut seven nuclear power plants after Japan's
Fukushima disaster and decided to phase out nuclear power
completely by 2022, overturning legislation that had originally
extended the lifespan of 17 nuclear power plants and creating a
need for new non-nuclear capacity.
NRW government spokesman Thomas Breustedt said the federal
state would accept Kurth's offer to discuss the issue, the paper
reported.
The Federal Network Agency is currently preparing a report
on the current state of power plants due for publication in
September.
It has also been lobbying to keep one of the closed nuclear
plants on standby for the coming winter when demand runs high,
but these attempts have not yet generated results as they run
counter to the argument that nuclear power is unsafe.
The Agency is responsible for overseeing network operators
which must ensure that grids are stable and balanced.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin)