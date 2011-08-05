* Watchdog wants to postpone shutdown of coal-fired blocks

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 North Rhine-Westphalia's (NRW) state environment ministry said it was sceptical about extending the lifespan of three coal-fired power generation blocks operated by E.ON (EONGn.DE).

In a memo seen by Reuters on Friday, the ministry described as "incomprehensible" a German regulator's request to postpone plans to retire the three blocks at the end of 2012 to make up for capacity lost due to Germany's recent nuclear plant closures.

The ministry said the three coal-fired power units were used exclusively to generate electricity for German national rail operator Deutsche Bahn and added that it was not their role to supply electricity to the national grid.

A spokesman for Matthias Kurth, Germany's Federal Network Agency chief, responded by saying the supply of electricity to Deutsche Bahn also needed securing.

Kurth had written to NRW Premier Hannelore Kraft, asking her to delay the shutdown of the blocks, Financial Times Deutschland reported earlier on Friday.

"We think this is sensible given the limited power plant capacity following the (nuclear) moratorium," a network agency spokeswoman told the German business daily.

Germany shut down seven nuclear power plants after Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster and decided to phase out nuclear power completely by 2022, overturning legislation that had originally extended the lifespan of 17 nuclear power plants.

NRW's environment ministry did not comment on the agency's request to postpone plans to shut down a fourth coal-fired power plant in nearby Herne in 2012 but said a "detailed network investigation" may need to be conducted in conjunction with the agency.

The Federal Network Agency is preparing a report for publication in September on the current state of power plants.

It has also been lobbying to keep one of the closed nuclear plants on standby for the coming winter when demand runs high, but these attempts have not yet generated results because they run counter to the argument that nuclear power is unsafe.

The agency is responsible for overseeing network operators, which must ensure that grids are stable and balanced.

