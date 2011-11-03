FRANKFURT Nov 3 E.ON (EONGn.DE), Germany's
largest utility by sales, will file a complaint with Germany's
highest court claiming compensation for the country's nuclear
exit, German paper Financial Times Deutschland reported.
The company plans to file the complaint with the German
constitutional court before the end of the year, the daily said,
citing unidentified people in the industry.
E.ON declined to comment.
E.ON had said in the past it would seek compensation for
profits it forewent through a government order to close down
some nuclear power plants immediately after the Fukushima
nuclear meltdown and through the decision to close all nuclear
power plants by the end of 2022.
