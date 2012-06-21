BRUSSELS, June 21 Judges who threw out E.ON's challenge to a 38 million euro antitrust fine should re-examine the case, to assess if the penalty was proportionate to the offence, an adviser to Europe's highest court said on Thursday.

E.ON, Germany's largest utility, was penalised in 2008 for tampering with a seal EU Commission investigators had put on a door during an antitrust raid. The seal was intended to secure documents collected in the raid on E.ON's offices in May 2006.

The Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second-highest, upheld the penalty in December 2010.

E.ON then took its case to the EU Court of Justice (ECJ), the top court, which will rule in the coming months.

ECJ Advocate General Yves Bot said judges in the lower court had not assessed E.ON's turnover and other factors and should review the case again.

"The General Court did not carry out an assessment that was sufficiently independent of that adopted by the Commission inasmuch as it relied solely on the amount fixed in a rather general way by the Commission," Bot found in his non-binding opinion.

"Since, according to the advocate general, the dispute is not capable of being adjudicated upon by the Court of Justice, he proposes that the latter should refer the matter back to the General Court for it to rule on the proportionality of the fine in question."

The ECJ follows its advisers' opinions in a majority of cases.

EU regulators can fine companies up to 1 percent of their turnover for tampering with Commission seals placed during raids. E.ON's penalty was the first to be imposed for such and offence. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)