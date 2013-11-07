FRANKFURT Nov 7 Germany's largest utility E.ON on Thursday secured a new syndicated credit facility of 5 billion euros ($6.8 billion), a vital step in its refinancing efforts.

The loan - with a margin of 27.5 basis points and a maturity of 5 years plus two options to extend it by one year each - will replace an existing 6 billion euro facility expiring 2015 with immediate effect, E.ON said in a statement.

"We are pleased about the reliable support from our core banking group in this successful refinancing and look forward to good cooperation in the years ahead," E.ON's Chief Financial Officer Klaus Schaefer was quoted in the statement as saying.

($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)