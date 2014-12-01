BERLIN Dec 1 Top German utility E.ON's
decision to spin off its thermal power plants has
raised fears that taxpayers may end up footing a portion of the
multi-billion-euro bill for shutting down the country's nuclear
plants.
Like its peers E.ON has set aside provisions matching the
estimated cost of decommissionng the nuclear plants, a complex
process that was accelerated under Chancellor Angela Merkel's
"Energiewende", or shift out of nuclear power into renewables.
But the true cost of closing the nuclear plants may not
become clear for years and E.ON's plan to spin off its
conventional power generation business, including the nuclear
plants, and reduce its exposure to these activities, raised
questions about who would have responsibility if the final bill
rises.
"The change of course by E.ON harbours the risk that the
financial burden of unwinding the nuclear plants will fall to
the state," said Stefan Wenzel, environment minister in the
state of Lower Saxony, and a member of the Greens party.
Wenzel said E.ON's plan to transfer a majority stake in the
power plants to shareholders, and then to sell off the remainder
of its shares in the business in the medium term, would create a
situation where liability for the plants was unclear.
E.ON's chief executive, Johannes Teyssen, tried to allay the
concerns by saying that the company's provisions of 14.5 billion
euros for its German nuclear plants were sufficient and would be
transferred in full to the spun-off entity.
The German government, while welcoming E.ON's announcement
as an "opportunity" for the firm, made clear that the company
would retain ultimate responsibility for the costs of closing
the plants and disposing of related nuclear waste.
But some experts, both in and outside the government, said
it would not be so simple. In particular, they said the
provisions, which are backed by non-cash assets, could be eroded
if the value of plants had to be written down.
Wibke Brems, an energy expert for the Greens in the state of
North Rhine-Westphalia, urged the government to consider
creating a taxpayer-backed public foundation to take over
responsibility for nuclear decommissioning.
The four operators of nuclear plants in Germany -- E.ON
, RWE, EnBW and Sweden's
Vattenfall -- have set aside total provisions of
around 36 billion euros ($45 billion) for the dismantling of the
plants and the disposal of nuclear waste.
(Editing by Noah Barkin and Greg Mahlich)