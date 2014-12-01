BERLIN Dec 1 Top German utility E.ON's decision to spin off its thermal power plants has raised fears that taxpayers may end up footing a portion of the multi-billion-euro bill for shutting down the country's nuclear plants.

Like its peers E.ON has set aside provisions matching the estimated cost of decommissionng the nuclear plants, a complex process that was accelerated under Chancellor Angela Merkel's "Energiewende", or shift out of nuclear power into renewables.

But the true cost of closing the nuclear plants may not become clear for years and E.ON's plan to spin off its conventional power generation business, including the nuclear plants, and reduce its exposure to these activities, raised questions about who would have responsibility if the final bill rises.

"The change of course by E.ON harbours the risk that the financial burden of unwinding the nuclear plants will fall to the state," said Stefan Wenzel, environment minister in the state of Lower Saxony, and a member of the Greens party.

Wenzel said E.ON's plan to transfer a majority stake in the power plants to shareholders, and then to sell off the remainder of its shares in the business in the medium term, would create a situation where liability for the plants was unclear.

E.ON's chief executive, Johannes Teyssen, tried to allay the concerns by saying that the company's provisions of 14.5 billion euros for its German nuclear plants were sufficient and would be transferred in full to the spun-off entity.

The German government, while welcoming E.ON's announcement as an "opportunity" for the firm, made clear that the company would retain ultimate responsibility for the costs of closing the plants and disposing of related nuclear waste.

But some experts, both in and outside the government, said it would not be so simple. In particular, they said the provisions, which are backed by non-cash assets, could be eroded if the value of plants had to be written down.

Wibke Brems, an energy expert for the Greens in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, urged the government to consider creating a taxpayer-backed public foundation to take over responsibility for nuclear decommissioning.

The four operators of nuclear plants in Germany -- E.ON , RWE, EnBW and Sweden's Vattenfall -- have set aside total provisions of around 36 billion euros ($45 billion) for the dismantling of the plants and the disposal of nuclear waste. (Editing by Noah Barkin and Greg Mahlich)