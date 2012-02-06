PARIS/FRANKFURT Feb 6 German power generation group E.ON will on Monday announce a partnership in France with a group of eight local energy distributors to bid for lucrative hydropower contracts if the government opens the business up to competition, newspaper La Tribune said.

It said E.ON would team up with the distributors, called Hydrocop Concessions, as it hopes the fact it already produces electricity in France will help boost its chances of winning such deals.

The French government's energy department has only just hired four consultants to help prepare tenders for the contracts, La Tribune said.

No one at E.ON was immediately available for comment.

