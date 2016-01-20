LONDON Jan 20 Utility E.ON will reduce its standard residential gas price in Britain by an average 5.1 percent from Feb. 1, it said on Wednesday.

The reduction comes despite an increase costs associated with non-energy parts of household bills and ongoing uncertainty due to an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority into the UK energy market, it said in a statement.

E.ON said it has also launched the cheapest energy tariff in Britain today - a one-year fixed dual-fuel product.

