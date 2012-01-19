* GDF, Fluxys, Gasunie keen to secure gas supply from
Russia-sources
* E.ON could fetch up to 3 bln euros-sources
* Data room access expected in March, binding bids in
June-source
By Sophie Sassard
LONDON, Jan 19 Five groups are expected to
submit bids for German group E.ON's gas distribution
network by Friday, sources close to the process said, setting
off a fierce battle for the 3 billion euros ($3.8 billion) grid.
The network is deemed of high strategic importance for
countries such as France, Belgium and Italy seeking to secure
gas supply from Russia as the Nord Stream pipeline under
development would directly connect Russia to Germany.
Grid businesses have become less attractive since the Europe
Union asked companies to separate transmission and marketing and
as regulators have borne down on the fees they can charge.
One of the consortiums putting in a non-binding expression
of interest consists of GRTGas, a subsidiary of GDF Suez
, French insurer CNP Assurances and the IFM
Australian Infrastructure Fund.
This group could have an advantage as it already operates in
gas transport in southern Germany through its joint venture with
E.ON Megal.
But it could also face new antitrust hurdles, after Europe
fined E.ON and GDF Suez 553 million euros each for
market-sharing in French and German gas markets in July 2009.
Two "Canadian" consortiums were seen as the strongest
financially, said one banker seeking a financing role in the
process.
They are a combination of RREEF Infrastructure, Singapore's
sovereign fund GIC and Canada's Borealis and a group consisting
of Allianz, Canadian Pension Plan (CPP) and Dutch gas
network operator Gasunie.
Italy's gas network operator Snam is considering joining
Belgian peer Fluxys -- and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP)
-- in their bid, as the two recently signed an agreement to
assess joint initiatives to develop gas infrastructure projects
in Europe, one of the sources said.
A fifth consortium included Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
(ADIA) and offshore investment advisory firm British Colonial.
Bidders have for now been asked to submit general
expressions of interest. Price would be discussed at a later
stage, one of the people said.
Bidders should be given access to the network's books in
March and fully-financed bids could be submitted by the end of
June, one of the people said.
The sale, which is run by Goldman Sachs, does not include
vendor financing -- also known as staple financing -- this
source said. Raising funding for this type of infrastructure
asset should not be an issue.
E.ON wants to sell a raft of lower-margin assets following
Germany's decision to abandon profitable nuclear power.
(Editing by Douwe Miedema and David Cowell)