(Adds EU Commission, E.ON comments)

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, June 29 E.ON and GDF Suez won a 42 percent cut in a combined 1.1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) antitrust fine levied three years ago after Europe's second-highest court chided EU regulators for miscalculating the duration of their offence.

The European Commission penalised the German and French utilities in July 2009 for agreeing not to compete with one another on their national gas markets when they jointly built a pipeline to import Russian gas.

Regulators said this deprived customers of price competition and a choice of suppliers. French utility GDF Suez and German peer E.ON later challenged the finding at the Luxembourg-based General Court.

Judges backed the Commission's main arguments on Friday but found fault with its calculation, saying the offence occurred over a shorter period of time than the regulator had estimated.

"The fines of 553 million euros imposed on GDF and E.ON for sharing the French and German markets for natural gas are reduced to 320 million euros for each company," the court said.

"(The European) Commission committed an error as regards the duration of the infringement on each of the markets," the court said.

The EU executive said the verdict sent a message to incumbent gas operators trying to block market liberalisation and that it would continue to monitor the European energy market closely for possible anti-competitive practices.

E.ON welcomed the verdict.

"The court accepted some key points of our arguments but has not followed all of our reasoning. The market behaviour of E.ON Ruhrgas and E.ON, as well as GDF Suez, was in line with competition regulation, before and after deregulation," the company said in a statement.

It can appeal to the EU Court of Justice, Europe's highest, on points of law.

The Commission can fine companies up to 10 percent of their turnover if it finds them guilty of breaching EU rules.

($1 = 0.8047 euros) (Additional reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf and Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt; editing by Jane Baird)