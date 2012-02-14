UPDATE 1-U.S. gasoline margins hit 1-year low on oversupply fears -traders
NEW YORK, Feb 17 U.S. gasoline margins fell by more than 11 percent early Friday morning, hitting one-year lows on fears of oversupply and weakening demand, traders said.
FRANKFURT Feb 14 Holding company HEAG plans to buy a 40 percent stake in municipal utility HEAG Suedhessische Energie AG (HSE) from E.ON, which is conducting a wide-ranging series of asset sales.
HSE has annual revenue of more than 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) and employs about 2,500 staff, HEAG said, adding it still required the consent of the supervisory board of E.ON's Ruhrgas unit, as well as a number of local government committees in the German city of Darmstadt, where HSE is based.
"No sale contract has been signed yet," an E.ON spokesman said, declining to say how much the deal was worth. HEAG also did not disclose a purchase price.
Local broadcaster HR put the deal value at an estimated 250-350 million euros, without saying where it obtained the information.
E.ON, hit by Germany's decision to phase out nuclear power, plans to sell 15 billion euros' worth of assets by the end of 2013, about 9 billion euros of which have already been realised. ($1 = 0.7566 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Will Waterman)
CAMPINA GRANDE, Brazil, Feb 17 The shrunken carcasses of cows lie in scorched fields outside the city of Campina Grande in northeast Brazil, and hungry goats search for food on the cracked-earth floor of the Boqueirao reservoir that serves the desperate town.
LONDON, Feb 17 Global equity markets were set to end the week on a softer footing on Friday, after setting record highs in the previous two sessions, as investors looked for clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump's tax and trade policies.