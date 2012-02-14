FRANKFURT Feb 14 Holding company HEAG plans to buy a 40 percent stake in municipal utility HEAG Suedhessische Energie AG (HSE) from E.ON, which is conducting a wide-ranging series of asset sales.

HSE has annual revenue of more than 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) and employs about 2,500 staff, HEAG said, adding it still required the consent of the supervisory board of E.ON's Ruhrgas unit, as well as a number of local government committees in the German city of Darmstadt, where HSE is based.

"No sale contract has been signed yet," an E.ON spokesman said, declining to say how much the deal was worth. HEAG also did not disclose a purchase price.

Local broadcaster HR put the deal value at an estimated 250-350 million euros, without saying where it obtained the information.

E.ON, hit by Germany's decision to phase out nuclear power, plans to sell 15 billion euros' worth of assets by the end of 2013, about 9 billion euros of which have already been realised. ($1 = 0.7566 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Will Waterman)