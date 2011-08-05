* Plans affecting three units in Germany

* Works council sent letter to supervisory board chairman

(Adds details, background)

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Aug 5 E.ON (EONGn.DE) is planning a deep overhaul of its group structure in Germany, its labour leader said, citing sources within the company's management.

"Tradition is destroyed here. It's a disaster for the people," E.ON's labour leader head Hans Pruefer told Reuters on Friday, adding the works council had sent a letter to supervisory board chairman Werner Wenning addressing the issue.

Pruefer added the plans included a reorganisation of the E.ON Ruhrgas unit, the power plant unit E.ON Kraftwerke and the E.ON Energie distribution unit -- all situated in Germany.

An E.ON spokesman declined to comment.

Magazine Der Spiegel reported in late July the company plans to shut three of its businesses in Germany, affecting hundreds of jobs, in order to cut costs and cope with the effects of the country's nuclear phase-out. [ID:nLDE76U05W]

"As a consequence of considerably changed business conditions, E.ON is currently examining a possible adjustment of its strategy," said E.ON in a statement at the time in response to the article, adding no decisions had been made yet.

Der Spiegel added the plan were to be presented to the supervisory board.

E.ON's supervisory board is scheduled to meet on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9., sources close to the board told Reuters.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff)