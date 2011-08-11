DUESSELDORF, Germany Aug 11 German utility E.ON (EONGn.DE) has no plans to move abroad its headquarters in light of expansion into other markets, it said on Thursday, denying a press report.

Magazine WirtschaftsWoche, citing unidentified company executives and labour representatives, reported the company did not rule out relocating its headquarters outside Germany, a move partly aimed at saving taxes.

"Management has repeatedly made clear that the headquarters will remain in Germany," a spokesman for E.ON said. "Nothing has changed since then."

E.ON, the world's top utility by sales, on Wednesday announced up to 11,000 job cuts in a response to the German government's decision to completely abandon nuclear power from its energy mix.