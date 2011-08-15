FRANKFURT Aug 15 German utility E.ON (EONGn.DE) is planning to break up its Ruhrgas unit as part of a massive overhaul, according to a German paper.

The group is looking for a buyer for the unit's 12,000 km gas transport network and will reduce its loss-making gas trading activities, Financial Times Deutschland said, citing sources close to the company.

The lucrative gas production activities of Ruhrgas will become part of E.ON, the paper added.

The paper said an E.ON spokesman declined to comment.

E.ON is grappling with Germany's decision to shut down all its nuclear plants and last week announced a big overhaul of its business, including up to 11,000 job cuts.

The group's labour leader told Reuters earlier this month E.ON planned a reorganisation of the Ruhrgas unit.

Russian gas exporter Gazprom group has previously said it was examining options for strategic investments or partnerships with E.ON or Ruhrgas.

E.ON CEO Johannes Teyssen told German magazine Der Spiegel in an interview published on Sundayhe would welcome any talks on possible cooperations, even with Gazprom. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)