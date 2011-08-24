* Regulator must find reserve plant by Sept. 1
* Might use GKM block 3, a coal-fired E.ON/RWE/MVV joint
venture
* E.ON exclusion still leaves RWE, EnBW reactors as
candidates
(Adds context, details)
FRANKFURT, Aug 24 - Germany's energy network regulator is
raising pressure on German states to allow a stand-by power
plant to function as a reserve for the winter by a Sept. 1
deadline, and the latest developments point to Baden
Wuerttemberg as a likely host.
Germany's hasty decision to pull out of nuclear power left
the country's power systems short of some 8,800 megawatts (MW)
of generation capacity.
The regulator, the federal network agency headed by Matthias
Kurth, is obliged to ensure by Sept. 1 that enough power will be
on standby to balance the grids this winter, when demand is high
and renewable power supplies tend to be less than during the
summer.
"We are in contact with Baden Wuerttemberg state and also
with other states," said a spokesman for the authority. "We are
looking into all options," he said, adding that no interim
decision would be communicated.
The reserve plant would operate up to March 2013, by which
time it is anticipated enough renewable power capacity will have
been added to make an additional reserve plant unnecessary.
A spokesman for the Baden Wuerttemberg government said Kurth
would receive communication about the status of operational
permits for GKM 3, a 220 MW coal-fired block, by Friday. Block 3
is 35 years old and currently only allowed to run if one of the
plant's other four blocks stop.
Media have zeroed in on the state, because it has
energy-intensive industries and is most likely to suffer from
shortages. It has contributed to the potential problems by
shutting two reactors operated by utility EnBW .
Daily paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported that
either EnBW's Philippsburg 1 reactor or GKM 3 were best placed
for taking on the reserve function.
GKM, based in Mannheim, is run jointly by RWE ,
EnBW and local utility MVV (MVVGn.DE).
An MVV spokesman said, "GKM would offer good conditions for
that, but we don't want to comment on the political decisions."
For GKM to become a fully fledged reserve plant, the GKM
would need a so-called 5-block permit, he added.
This would put the state government, which would have to
issue the permit and liaise with Kurth, in a difficult position,
however. Power there is shared by Social Democrats and
anti-nuclear Greens, who also oppose coal-fired power
generation.
An EnBW spokeswoman declined to comment on the process.
Utility E.ON (EONGn.DE) said it had not been asked by the
energy regulator to ready its idled Isar 1 nuclear reactor in
Bavaria state.
A lack of contact between the regulator and E.ON just a week
before the deadline suggests its plants will not be called upon.
"We have no particular requirement from the agency to
prepare Isar 1 for the so-called cold reserve," said a spokesman
for E.ON on Wednesday.
RWE, whose Biblis B reactor in Hesse state could
theoretically be picked because its location is close to
potential network shortfalls, declined comment.
Biblis B has no support from its supervisory authority to be
reactivated.
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, Vera Eckert and Hendrik
Sackmann)