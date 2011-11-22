(Repeats with dropped word (Reuters) in dateline)

FRANKFURT, NOV 22 German group E.ON , the world's largest utility by sales, expects to cut close to 11,000 jobs, or nearly 14 percent of its workforce, as it tries to slash costs following the German government's decision to phase out nuclear power by 2022.

The figure is at the upper end of the 9,000-11,000 range the company had given in August as part of a radical restructuring plan after the nuclear shutdown had forced the company to slash its forecast.

"The current status of the preliminary considerations indicates that the number of workplaces to be reduced will be at the upper end of the 9,000 to 11,000 range that was stated," E.ON said on Tuesday.

The utility -- which had 79,457 employees around the world at the end of September -- said it expects it will be able to cut controllable costs by 9.5 billion euros ($12.8 billion) by 2015.

Germany's utilities -- including E.ON's main rival RWE -- are bracing for several years of weak profits in the wake of the German government's U-turn on energy policy following Japan's Fukushima disaster.

The energy shift has already caused Germany to rely more on electrical power imports from neighbours, energy industry association BDEW said, saying imports rose by 16.1 percent to 37.8 terawatt hours in the nine months from January to September while exports declined by 8.7 percent to 39.4 TWh.

Shares in the company were 0.1 percent lower at 1513 GMT after the news, virtually unchanged from earlier levels. ($1 = 0.7425 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Jane Merriman)